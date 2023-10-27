45 BNP men detained in Narayanganj in 12 hours

At least 45 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organisations were detained in Narayanganj in 12 hours till this morning ahead of the party's grand rally in Dhaka tomorrow.

Confirming the information, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Chailau Marma, spokesperson of district police, said police conducted raids in different areas under seven police stations of the district in 12 hours till 6:00am today and detained 45 people linked with BNP politics.

After cross-checking, they were shown arrested in different cases filed in the past on charge of carrying out sabotage activities and under the Explosives Act, he said.

Photo: Star

However, local BNP leaders claimed that police are making the arrests to prevent the party people from joining the grand rally tomorrow. In the last 10 days till yesterday, police arrested at least 100 BNP men in connection with different previously-filed cases.

Meanwhile, police and Rab set up a few check-posts at the main entry points of the capital on Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet Highways, including Kanchpur, Singboard and Tarabo area.

However, no arrests or detentions have been reported so far at the check points.

Ahead to BNP and AL rally at the capital tomorrow, law enforcers set up check-posts last evening, which will be beefed up this afternoon, sources at police said.