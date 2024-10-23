41 Jamaat-Shibir activists acquitted after 11 years in Rangpur

A Rangpur court today acquitted 41 Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists, including former central president of Islami Chhatra Shibir Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, in a case filed under the Speedy Trial Act 11 years ago.

Judge Zulkan Nahim of Rangpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1 passed the order acquitting all the accused leaders and activists of Jamaat and Shibir this evening.

Rabiul Islam, a counsel for the defendants, told reporters that the then Sub-Inspector (SI) Shahadat Hossain of Kotwali Police Station filed a case under the Speedy Trial Act-2002 for creating chaos and vandalising a car requisitioned by the police on February 18, 2013.

"At that time, the BNP-Jamaat blockade programme was going on in the country. When the trial started, the court accepted the testimonies of 12 people in a long hearing," he said.

He said the judge ordered the acquittal of the accused as the evidence and cross examination of the witnesses did not prove any charges brought against them.

"In the order, 41 people, including former central president of Islami Chhatra Shibir Delwar Hossain Sayeedi and incumbent publicity secretary of Rangpur Metropolitan Jamaat-e-Islami Kawsar Ali, have been acquitted," Advocate Islam said.

Zoynal Abedin, another lawyer for the defendants, said people had no freedom and did not get justice due to the long misrule of the fascist Awami League government and their interference in the judiciary.