4 Pirojpur brothers seek AL nomination

Four brothers have sought Awami League nomination to compete in the 12th national elections, scheduled to be held on January 7 next year, from Pirojpur-1 constituency.

They are AKMA Awal, former lawmaker and Pirojpur district unit AL's president; Md Habibur Rahman Malek, vice-president of Pirojpur district unit AL and mayor of Pirojpur municipality; Md Mojibur Rahman Khaleq, joint secretary of district unit AL and Pirojpur Sadar upazila parishad chairma; and Moshiur Rahman Moharaj, organising secretary of district unit AL and member of central unit Jubo League.

Confirming the matter, Moshiur Rahman said they have already submitted the nomination papers to the AL's party office.

"We hope that party president Sheikh Hasina will nominate any one of us," Moshiur said.