4 JP factions come together as 'a show of greater unity'

Leaders of four factions of the Jatiya Party gathered today as a "part of greater unity" and spoke from the same podium at an event held marking the death anniversary of party founder HM Ershad.

Three senior leaders recently expelled from GM Quader's Jatiya Party also joined the event.

However, no leader from the GM Quader-led faction was present on the stage.

The memorial event was organised by "Pallibandhu Ershad Smriti Sangsad" on the occasion of the sixth death anniversary of Jatiya Party founder HM Ershad.

The organisers were the three recently relieved senior leaders of the Jatiya Party -- Anisul Islam Mahmud, ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader, and Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Anisul Islam Mahmud presided over the event held at a hall in Gulshan.

Former minister and Chairman of Jatiya Party (JP-Monju) Anwar Hossain Monju attended the programme as the chief guest.

Leaders of Jatiya Party (Raushan Ershad), Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), and Jatiya Party (Matin) also joined the event.

The organisers said they came together on the same stage as part of a greater unity process on the occasion of Ershad's death anniversary.

Anisul Islam Mahmud said that elections must be held after restoring peace and order in the country.

He said, "We want elections, the sooner the better. But not just any election. If there is a repetition of the previous (elections), then there is no benefit. Peace and order must be restored first, the rule of law must be established—only then do we want elections."

Referring to the July mass uprising, Anisul said, "Those who took part in the July movement believed they would bring change in Bangladesh. They wanted to realise a dream. But they could not."

He said, "In this unstable time, the Jatiya Party must be united for the sake of the country and its people... It is our duty to unite the party and work together for the greater welfare of the country."

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Monju said, "It is said that I broke the Jatiya Party. But I did not break the party; the party expelled me. I led a movement that freed Ershad from jail. I have always spoken of unity. Today, I am hearing talks of greater unity at Ershad's memorial. If this can be implemented in reality, the country and its people will benefit."

Hawlader said, "Let us, in the twilight of our lives, unite and strengthen the Jatiya Party. Change will come again in the country. We will continue our efforts to change the fate of the people."

Mujibul Haque Chunnu sought forgiveness for mistakes made in the past.

"Over the course of 45 years, we have made many mistakes. Known-unknown, intentional-unintentional—we have made many mistakes. For those mistakes, we unconditionally seek forgiveness from the people."

He said he is looking forward to forming a united Jatiya Party through a national council soon.

Other speakers at the memorial included Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Secretary General (JP-Monju), Zafar Ahmed Joy, secretary general of Jatiya Party (Matin); Didarul Alam Chowdhury, presidium member of Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar); former JP MPs -- Syed Abu Hossain Babla and Kazi Firoz Rashid.