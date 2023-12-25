4 Cases Over Political Violence: Conviction of 46 BNP men comes after five years

Another 46 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations were sentenced to different jail terms yesterday in four cases filed in 2018 over political violence in the capital.

With this, at least 1,277 BNP-Jamaat activists have been jailed since November 7 this year in 73 cases lodged between November 2010 and December 2018 on charges of illegal gathering on the streets, rioting, damaging properties, arson attacks on vehicles, vandalism, and assaulting police and obstructing them from discharging duties.

In a case filed with Kalabagan Police Station in September 2018, 17 BNP members were sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment each by a Dhaka court yesterday.

No convicts were present in the courtroom when Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam delivered the verdict.

During the trial, five prosecution witnesses testified.

Kalabagan BNP President Saidur Rahman Sayeed and its Joint General Secretary Haji Md Hossain Ali are among the convicts.

According to the case statement, on September 30, 2018, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations illegally gathered at the Panthapath intersection in Kalabagan to demand the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

They then threw brickbats at the police and obstructed them from discharging duties.

Sub-Inspector Amit Hasan filed a case with Kalabagan Police Station following the incident.

Also yesterday, another Dhaka court sentenced 10 BNP members to two years imprisonment over political violence in Sutrapur in September 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah pronounced the judgement.

The court recorded statements of five prosecution witnesses during the trial.

Dhaka South BNP General Secretary Abdus Sattar and Jubo Dal's former ward level president Delowar Hossain are among the convicts.

The case statement said a group of BNP leaders and activists gathered at the Ray Shaheb Bazar intersection in Sutrapur on September 3 during a political programme. They blasted one crude bomb, threw brickbats towards police, and obstructed them from discharging their duties.

SI Mohammad Hafizulla filed a case with Sutrapur Police Station.

The same magistrate yesterday jailed nine BNP members for two years for obstructing police from discharging their duties in the Victoria Park area of Sutrapur in September 2018.

Four prosecution witnesses gave their statements.

The case statement said a group of BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of the Victoria Park Jame Masjid in Sutrapur on September 17 during a political programme, assaulted policemen, and obstructed them from discharging their duties.

SI Shamal Chandra Debnath filed a case with Sutrapur Police Station in this regard.

In addition, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir yesterday sentenced 10 BNP members to two years' imprisonment over political violence in Cantonment area in September 2018.