4 BNP city units get new convening committees

BNP yesterday formed convening committees for its South and North Dhaka, Chattogram and Barishal city units.

All the previous committees, which were also convening committees, were dissolved recently as part of the party's revamping.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement in a press release.

It said that Rafiqul Alam Mojnu has been made the convener of the Dhaka South, while Tanvir Ahmed Robin was appointed as the member secretary.

Saiful Alam Nirob has been selected as the convener of the Dhaka North, with Aminul Haque as the member secretary.

Ershadullah has been appointed as the convener of the Chattogram city and Nazimuddin Rahman its member secretary.

For Barisal city, Moniruzzaman Khan Faruk has been made the convener while Ziauddin Sikder Zia is the member secretary and Afroza Khanom Nasreen the joint convener.

Previously, Mojnu and Tanvir served as member secretary and joint convener of the Dhaka South respectively.

Nirob was earlier the president of BNP's youth wing Jubo Dal, and Aminul was a member secretary of the previous committee of Dhaka South.

Ershadullah earlier served as the vice president of the Chattogram City committee while Nazimur was the president of the district's pro-student body Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

The newly appointed leaders of the four city units have been given three months to form the full committees of their respective units.