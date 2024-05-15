3rd phase upazila polls: BNP expels 52 more leaders

The BNP has expelled 52 grassroots leaders for defying the party's directive by participating in the third phase of the upcoming upazila elections.

Among those expelled are 17 chairman candidates, 26 vice-chairman candidates, and nine female vice-chairman candidates.

These leaders have been dismissed from all party positions, including primary membership, as outlined by party rules, according to a press release issued today.

Previously, the BNP had issued show-cause notices to 45 candidates for contesting the upazila elections scheduled for May 29.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi informed reporters that of the 45 candidates who received show-cause notices, three to four have withdrawn from the elections.

In total, the BNP has expelled 193 grassroots leaders for participating in the upazila elections -- 80 in the first, 61 in the second, and 52 in the third phases.