30 injured as BNP factions clash in Chandpur

At least 30 people were injured in a clash between two factions of BNP in Chandpur's Hajiganj upazila yesterday evening.

Locals said a clash broke out between the supporters of Hajiganj upazila BNP president Imam Hossain and municipality Jubo Dal convener Selim Mizi in Hajiganj Bazar area around 1:00am yesterday over occupying Hajiganj Bazar, and bus and CNG stands. The clashes resumed yesterday evening and continued till 10:30pm.

A chase and counter-chase took place between the two groups. As a result, vehicular movement on Chandpur-Cumilla road was halted for several hours, reports a correspondent from Chandpur.

Police and locals said 30 people from both sides were injured in the clash.

However, the two BNP leaders -- Imam and Selim -- could not be reached for comments.

Hajiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mohiuddin said on information, a police team with the help of the army rushed to the spot at night and brought the situation under control.

"We have heard that one person was killed in the clash centering the dominance between two groups of BNP in Hajiganj Sardar Bari and Toragarh area. Many were injured in the clash," said the OC.

Md Mazharul Islam, a doctor at Hajiganj Hospital, said 20 injured patients came to the hospital till 10:30pm on Friday.

Of them, Shahadat, 220, Saimon, 20, and Ahsan, 40, were referred to Cumilla Medical College Hospital as they were in critical condition, he said.

" I heard that one of them died. But I am not sure about the death," added the physician.