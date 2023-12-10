30 injured as BNP, cops clash in Habiganj

At least 30 people, including two journalists, were injured in a clash between police and BNP men during the party's human chain programme in Habiganj town today.

Many of the injured suffered bullet wounds during the clash that took place around 12:30pm, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

Locals said the district BNP organised a human chain in Sayestanagar area around 10:55am on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

At the end of the human chain around 12:30pm, BNP leaders and activists threw brickbats targeting the policemen.

Later, the law enforcers fired tear shells to bring the situation under control, they said.

Ajay Chandra Dev, officer-in-charge of Habiganj Sadar Police Station, said he and six other police officers were injured when BNP activists attacked them.

"Police detained one person from the spot. He is being interrogated. At present the situation is calm," he added.

Kamal Uddin Selim, a joint convener of the district unit BNP, said the party men and its associate bodies were holding a human chain programme in front of the party's district office this morning.

"The clash broke out as the police attacked us when we were wrapping up our programme," he added.

Many people, including MYtv Habiganj correspondent Shuvo and Desh TV correspondent Amir Hamza, were sent to private hospitals in Habiganj, said Kajol Sarkar, a journalist in Habiganj.

Some shops and cars were also vandalized during the clashes, he added.

Habiganj Additional Superintendent of Police Hasibul Islam said police fired tear shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control.

Additional police and water cannons were deployed in the area, he added.