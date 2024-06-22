30 hurt in AL factional clash in Rajshahi

At least 30 people were injured in a clash between two groups of the Awami League in Bagha upazila of Rajshahi today.

Several hand bombs were detonated during the clash. Police fired 50 rounds of tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

The injured were rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for treatment. Among the injured are Bagha municipality mayor Akkas Ali, Bagha upazila AL general secretary Ashraful Islam Bablu, Ardani Union chairman Rafiqul Islam, and former vice chairman Shafiur Rahman Shafi.

Bablu and another individual were later shifted to RMCH for better treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the clash started during a human chain organised by local AL leaders protesting alleged irregularities, misconduct, and nepotism involving Mayor Akkas Ali, who is also a member of the district AL committee.

The protest was led by defeated Upazila Parishad chairman Rokonuzzaman Rintu and Bablu.

On the other hand, another group of AL, supported by Upazila chairman Laive Uddin Lavlu, called a protest procession against extra money collected in the name of Dalik Lekhak Samity of Bagha sub-register office.

The procession was brought out from in front of the municipality led by Akkas.

The two sides clashed when the procession crossed the human chain.

Rintu, an AL leader, alleged, "Under Mayor Akkas Ali's leadership, our peaceful human chain was attacked."

Akkas, however, said they were attacked first and at least 20 of their people have been injured.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagha Police Station, said the clash broke out over slogans and counter-statements during two programmes. Police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control."No one has yet complained about the clash. Legal action will be taken if complaints are received," he said.