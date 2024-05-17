3 hurt as BCL factions clash at RU

Three people were injured in a clash between two factions of Chhatra League over smoking weed at Rajshahi University this afternoon.

The clash took place in front of Faculty of Fine Arts on the university campus around 4:30pm, reports our RU correspondent.

The injured are Mehedi Hasan Pulak, a student of Graphic Design department, Ali Akbar Foyezi Opu, a former student of Fine Arts faculty, and Sourav Sheikh Bondhon, a student of the Finance department. They were given first aid at the university's medical centre.

Of them, Bondhon is the deputy secretary of Motihar Hall unit BCL, and Pulok is a BCL activist and also a supporter of RU BCL General Secretary Asadullah Hill Galib.

Witnesses said the clash erupted when Bondhon and his friends were smoking weed behind the Fine Arts Faculty's Mukto Mancha. Witnessing this, Pulak and Opu told them not to do so.

Witnesses said as Bondhon and his friends refused and kept on smoking, Pulak and Opu started beating them.

Soon, 40-50 supporters of Bondhon rushed to the spot with bamboo and sticks and beat up Pulak and Opu.

Contacted, Bondhon denied the allegations.

RU Proctor Asabul Haque said they will also take action against those involved.