Fri May 10, 2024 08:47 PM
Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 08:51 PM

3 BCL men hurt in factional clash

Fri May 10, 2024 08:47 PM Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 08:51 PM
Photo: Collected

At least three Chhatra League activists were injured in a factional clash in Brahmanbaria town today.

The followers of district BCL organising secretary Md Mohsin Mollah and the supporters of its another organising secretary Ruhul Amin Afridi scuffled during a meeting organised by the district unit.

Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury was present during the meeting in front of Samobay Market adjacent to Bangabandhu Square, said witnesses.

At one stage of the clash, police rushed there and dispersed the activists with batons.

