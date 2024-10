28 intern doctors of MMC suspended

The administration of Mymensingh Medical College (MMC) today suspended 28 intern doctors, including former Chhatra League leaders, for their alleged involvement in various criminal activities within its dormitories.

The suspension order was issued at an emergency meeting of the college's academic council held at MMC, in presence of Principal Prof Md Nazmul Alam Khan.

A seven-member committee, headed by Vice-Principal Prof Jimma Hossain, has been formed to investigate the allegations. The committee has been instructed to submit its report within five working days.

The suspended intern doctors are: former MMC unit BCL president Anupum Saha, secretary Abdullah Al Hasan, Masfiq Anwar, Mehdi Hasan Shimul, Anupum Dutta Argha, Mahidul Haque Ayan, Jahidul Islam Tushar, Monjurul Haque Razib, Rakibul Hasan Rukon, Alamgir Hossain, Ashik Uddin, Shipon Hasan, Syed Raihan Al Ashraf, Raihan Fagun, Aurnob Saha, Kams Arefin, Asif Raihan, Diganta Sarker, Kuber Chakraborty, Siam Jawad Pushan, Sanjib Sarker, Saiful Islam, Muntasur Ratul, Sanjit Ahmed, Shahrier Iftekhar Soumik, Ashik Mahmud Riad, Asif Iqbal, and Meraj Hossain Bandhan.