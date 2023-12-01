250 sued in Shariatpur's Naria over clash

Police today filed a case against 200/250 unidentified people in connection with last night's clash between supporters of the Awami League nominee and independent candidate for Shariatpur-2 in the district's Naria upazila.

Mirza Hafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Naria Police Station, confirmed the development to our Shariatpur correspondent.

An investigation is going on to identify those who were involved in the clash, the OC said.

OC said 2/3 people were injured in the clash during which some crude bombs were blasted.

No complaint has been filed in this regard, the OC added.

Talking to reporters, Independent candidate Khaled Shawkat Ali said, "The supporters of AL candidate AKM Enamul Haque Shamim attacked my supporters after they were returning submitting my nomination paper."

Four supporters were injured after they were attacked with hammers and bamboo sticks. Of them, two are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said Shawkat Ali.

"Around 100 crude bombs were hurled at my car when I went to the Naria Police Station with my supporters," he added.

Mustafa Sikder and Suman Sikder, both supporters of Enamul, led the attack, said Shawkat.

"I stayed at the police station until midnight fearing more attacks," he said.

This correspondent could not reach AL candidate Enamul Haque Shamim for comments.

Naria Municipal Mayor Abul Kalam Azad, a supporter of Enamul, denied the allegation that AL men attacked supporters of Shawkat.

Instead, some followers of the Shawkat Ali came to the Naria market and blasted crude bombs.

"One of the supporters of Enamul was injured. We are preparing to file a case in this regard," Azad added.