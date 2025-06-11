25 hurt in BNP factional clash Hatia

Police deployed to maintain law and order

Clashes broke out between two BNP factions in Noakhali's Hatia upazila leaving 25 people from both sides injured yesterday.

The attacks and counter attacks took place in the Tamruddi Bazar area from 3:00pm to 4:00pm.

Police have been deployed at the scene of the clash to maintain law and order, confirmed Hatia Police Station Officer-in-Charge AKM Ajmal Huda around 10:00pm.

The clash took place between Tanvir Uddin, a follower of Central BNP Organising Secretary Mahbuber Rahman, alias Shamim, and Alamgir Kabir, a follower of former Hatia MP Fazlul Azim.

Of the injured in the attack, 22 people have been admitted to the Upazila Health Complex and three to Noakhali General Hospital. Of the injured, the identities of Md Rahul, 20, Md Russell, 38, Md Meraj, 30, and Md Alauddin alias Zaher, could be known. Alauddin, in critical condition, was referred to Dhaka for better treatment.

Witnesses and party leaders and activists said on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha, a section of the local BNP, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal organised an Eid reunion program at Tamruddi Bazar at 3:00pm today. Central BNP Organizing Secretary Mahbuber Rahman Shamim was the chief guest at the programme.

Shamim's followers started going to the venue from around 1:00pm. They were allegedly stopped at Tamruddi Bazar on the way, allegedly by supporters of Alamgir Kabir, former joint secretary of the Upazila BNP, who is a follower of former MP Fazlul Azim.

In this regard, repeated attacks and counter attacks and clashes broke out around the market.

Witnesses said at least 25 people from both sides were injured in the clashes.

Upon information, Hatia police and Navy personnel went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

In this regard, BNP leader Mahbuber Rahman Shamim said that while the procession was being brought to the event, Alamgir Kabir Shipon, who was expelled from BNP, and his people attacked him in the Kherudia area of ​​Ward No 2. "Five of our workers were injured in the attack."

Former Upazila BNP Joint Secretary Alamgir Kabir denied the allegations against him and said that "our leaders and workers were attacked in the Tamruddi area. Several leaders and workers were injured in this."

Hatia OC AKM Ajmal Huda said that there was a clash between BNP leader Shamim and the people of Alamgir Kabir, a follower of former Hatia MP Engineer Muhammad Fazlul Azim.

At least, 15-16 people were injured in this incident. Additional police have been deployed at the scene.