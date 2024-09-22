21 BNP activists expelled for looting 300 sacks of rice

Two held with 6.2 tonnes of govt rice

BNP has expelled 21 leaders and activists of the party's Navaron union unit in Jashore's Jhikargachha upazila for looting 300 sacks of rice of government's food programme from a warehouse.

They were expelled for involvement in activities against the party's discipline, read a press release issued on Friday night, undersigned by Saberul Haque Sabu, member secretary of Jashore district unit BNP.

The expelled members are: Navaron union unit convener Khairuzzaman Minu, Navaron ward 9 member Hafizur Rahman, members Rajab Ali, Tabibur Rahman Tabi, Tariqul Islam, Nahid, Mizan, Asim, Milan Hossain, Sohag Doctor, Jasim, Mizak Ali, Babu, Rafi, Zahid. Ali, Abdur Rashid, Tarek, Mamun, Idris Ali and Babu.

Allegedly, Khairuzzaman and his associates looted 300 sacks of rice of the government's food programme from a dealer's warehouse in Haria Nimtala market of the upazila.

The decision to expel the accused came after a case was filed with Jhikargachha Police Station following media reports.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion seized 6.2 tonnes of rice meant for ultra poor people and arrested two persons for hoarding it illegally in Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat.

The arrestees are: Ritul Das, 50, and Sazedur Rahman, 52, of Bhatkuri village in the upazila.

Rab camp of Joypurhat issued a press release in this connection on Friday evening.

The arrestees were handed over to police after a case was filed.