21 activists of AL, associate bodies arrested in Dhaka in 24 hours

Police arrested 21 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its associated organisations from different places in Dhaka over 24 hours.

They are: Md Delwar Hossain, general secretary of Fardabad union unit of AL of Brahmanbaria's Bancharampur upazila; Md Gias Uddin, 35, member of Pirganj thana Jubo League of Thakurgaon district; Borhan Uddin Ahmed, 70, president of Nabinagar thana AL of Brahmanbaria; Md Ibrahim, 62, joint secretary of Ward 20 of Shahbag thana AL; Md Badsha Khan, 29, vice president of Banani thana Ward 20 Chhatra League; Md Tariqul Islam, alias Tarek, 27, BCL central publicity secretary; Sabbir Majumder, 43, member of AL central sub-committee; Md Zakir Hossain Farazi, 53, vice president of Kathalia thana AL in Jhalakathi and president of Kathalia thana Rampura union AL; Md Morshed, 51, organising secretary of Char Fesson upazila AL in Bhola; Anisur Rahman Hitlu, 48, vice president of Dhaka North City Sramik League; Jahangir Alam, 50, member of Uttarkhan thana AL executive committee; Md Rezaul Karim, 33, former general secretary of Bangladesh Textile University unit BCL; Mainul Hossain Sumon, 48, former member of the BCL central executive committee; Md Azizul Haque, 45, organising secretary of Uttarkhan thana AL; Md Rocky, alias Raihan alias Ruku, 33, cultural secretary of Bangshal thana AL (Kayettuli branch); Liaquat Ali Talukder, former Jhalakati Municipality mayor and president of Jhalakati municipality AL; Mahmud Sikder, 47, senior vice-president of Dhaka South city Awami Matsajibi League; Hameem Ahmed, alias Minhajul Abedin, 23, general secretary of Uttara Purba thana (Ward 1) BCL; San Mohammad, 42, general secretary of Dhaka district Awami Information and Technology League; Saymon Rahman, 42, former president of Shyampur thana Swechchhasebak League; Md Al Mamun Sarkar, 44, vice-president of Khilgaon thana Swechchhasebak League.

Deputy Commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Talebur Rahman, briefed journalists about the arrests at a press briefing held at the DMP media centre on Minto Road of the capital.

Teams from different police stations conducted drives and arrested them from Paltan, Jigatola, Wari, Jurain Rail Line, Nikunja-2, Dakshin Goran, Gulshan, Motijheel, Rupnagar, New Market, Uttarkhan, Uttara, Mirpur, and Demra areas.

All 21 arrestees are accused in multiple cases.