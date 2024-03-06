Politics
Court Correspondent
Wed Mar 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 08:45 AM

2011 violence case: Hafiz sent to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sent BNP vice chairman Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed to jail in a 2011 political violence case in which he was convicted in December last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after rejecting the bail petition of Hafiz, who appeared before the court in a wheelchair.

The court also directed the jail authority to provide him with first class division in jail custody according to the Jail Code.

During yesterday's hearing, Hafiz's lawyer Taherul Islam Tauhid said they would file an appeal with the higher court challenging the legality of the sentence, so his client should be granted bail.

On December 28 last year, Major Hafiz, BNP vice-chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and six others were jailed for different terms.

Altaf, Hafiz and Major (retd) Md Hanif were sentenced to 21 months' imprisonment while five others got 42-month sentences for illegally gathering and torching vehicles.

