2,000 opposition men arrested: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today claimed that at least 2,000 opposition leaders and activists were arrested across the country following the violence centring quota protests.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, he demanded immediate release of their arrested leaders and activists.

He, however, said they don't still have the exact information about the arrestees and casualties as the communication system has been shut down by the government

He also said they are still unable to resume their political activities since their party's Nayapaltan central office was locked by the law enforcers following a raid there.

About the casualties, he said the government is not giving information about how many people were killed and injured as it wants to mislead the nation.

The government is only trying to highlight the attacks and vandalism during the protests dropping the issue of casualties to shift the blames on BNP.

He termed the government's allegations involving BNP with subversive activities baseless.

He claimed that BNP never carried out attack on state establishment in the 40-year history of the party's political journey.