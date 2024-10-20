2 RU JCD leaders relieved from posts

Rajshahi University (RU) unit Chhatra Dal Joint Convener Ahsan Habib and another leader Hasibul Islam Hasib have been exempted from their post.

This information was confirmed in a press release signed by Central JCD Office Secretary Jahangir Alam, reports our RU correspondent.

The decision comes today based on two call records of Ahsan Habib and Hasibul Islam that were leaked on Thursday.

In the 2-minute 51-second call record, Hasibul Islam Hasib was allegedly heard telling a Chhatra League leader that students are now the biggest enemies of BCL. "They're not students, they're all Shibir," he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, in a 51-second call record, Chhatra Dal leader Ahsan Habib was heard saying to a BCL leader on October 8 that many people are accused in the case filed for attacking protesters during the anti-discrimination student movement.

"I'll put another name in your place," he reportedly said. "If you get involved in this case, you will be in huge trouble," he added.

Contacted, Ahsan Habib said the call record was edited.

However, Hasibul Islam Hasib acknowledged the conversation he had with a BCL leader.