17 JU unit leaders resign from Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

Seventeen coordinators and assistant coordinators of the Jahangirnagar University unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have resigned, accusing the platform of functioning like a pro-government student organisation and acting against the spirit of mass upsurge.

The announcement was made in a press briefing held at the university's TSC conference room this afternoon, reports a correspondent from JU.

The leaders, who have stepped down from the platform, expressed their dissatisfaction with ADSM's current direction and read out a statement explaining their decision.

The 17 coordinators and assistant coordinators are Abdur Rashid Jitu, Rudra Muhammad Safiullah, Hasib Zaman, Zahidul Islam Imon, Zahidul Islam, Fahmida Faiza, Rokaiya Jannat Jholok, Mishu Khatun, Rafid Hasan Rajon, Hasanur Rahman Sumon, Abdul Hai Swapan, Nasim Al Tariq, Oindrila Majumder, Zia Uddin Ayan, Tanzim Ahmed, Zahidul Islam Bappi, and Saidul Islam.

The resigned coordinators cited two key reasons --alleged personal agendas of some key coordinators, leading to misuse of the platform, and the platforms' current behaviour mirroring that of a government-affiliated organisation, which they claimed contradicts the spirit of the mass uprising.

They further criticised the platform's silence on crucial issues such as the ban on party-based student politics, demand for justice for the victims of the July-August killings, and compensation for the injured.

They also condemned the discriminatory behaviour of some coordinators towards fellow activists and their failure to elevate Jahangirnagar University to national prominence.

Additionally, they highlighted the platform's failure to take a unified stance on the death of former Chhatra League leader Shamim Molla following a mob lynching, despite video footage showing the involvement of several coordinators in the incident.

Hasib Zaman, one of the resigned coordinators, told this correspondent, "The central leadership, along with certain individuals within the platform, are clearly trying to monopolise power. This is evident at both the central and university levels. Instead of decentralising power, these actions have created new forms of discrimination. That is why I am resigning from the platform."

The resigned leaders called for the immediate dissolution of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement platform.