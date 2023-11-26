16 districts where AL banking on same candidates

The Awami League has decided to bank on the same candidates in 16 districts for the 2024 national elections slated to be held on January 7.

The total number of constituencies in these districts is 45.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of candidates for 298 constituencies in a press conference at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue office yesterday afternoon.

In Dinajpur, running MPs Manorajan Shil Gopal, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Iqbalur Rahim, Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Mostafizur Rahman, and Md Shibli Rahman were nominated in Dinajpur 1 to 6 constituencies respectively.

In Jaipurhat, incumbent MPs Shamsul Alam Dulu and Abu Sayeed Mahmood Swapon got AL tickets again.

In Chapainawabganj, Dr Samil Uddin Ahmed Shimul, Muhammad Ziaur Rahman, and Md Abdul Wahid were picked again in the three electoral constituencies respectively.

Md Shahedul Islam (Bakul), Shafiqur Islam Shimul, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and Md Siddiqur Rahman Patwari were nominated again to contest the next general election through AL tickets in Natore.

In Kushtia, AL tickets were given to three AL-running MPs—AKM Sarwar Jahan, Md Mahbubul Alam Hanif, and Selim Altaf George—again. No candidate was given at Kushtia-2 constituency.

In the two constituencies in Chuadanga, AL incumbent MPs Solaiman Haque Joarder (Selun) and Md Ali Azgar were nominated again to run the race.

In Narail, BM Kabirul Haque and Masrafe Bin Mortaza were picked up again in both two constituencies.

In Patuakhali, incumbent lawmakers Md Afzal Hossain, ASM Feroz, SM Shahjada, and Md Mohibur Rahman were also picked up again in the four constituencies.

In the four constituencies in Bhola, AL picked up its running MPs. They are Tofail Ahmed, Ali Azam, Nurunnabi Chowdhury, and Abdullah Al Islam Jakob.

In Jhalokathi, AL also chose its running MPs Bazlul Haque Haroon and Amir Hossain Amu to run the race in both constituencies.

Additionally, AL did not change its candidates in Gopalganj, Madaripur, and Shariatpur. The three districts have three constituencies each.

Muhammad Faruk Khan, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, and Sheikh Hasina were picked up again in Gopalganj respectively, while Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Shajahan Khan, and Md Abdus Sobhan Miah were chosen again.

Incumbent MPs Md Iqbal Hossain, AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, and Nahim Razzak got nominations again in Shariatpur.

Furthermore, the three hilly districts are not also seeing new faces. AL chose incumbent MPs Kujendra Lal Tripura, Dipankar Talukdar, and Bir Bahadur U Shwe Sing to run the 2024 election in Khagrachhari, Rangamati, and Bandarban respectively.