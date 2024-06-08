15 injured in AL factional clash in Pabna

At least 15 people were injured in a clash between two groups of Awami League over the control of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw stand in Pabna's Sujanagar upazila this morning.

Locals said the clash occurred between the supporters of Abdul Wahab, the newly elected chairman of Sujanagar upazila and president of the upazila unit AL, and Shahinuzzaman Shahin, the secretary of the upazila unit AL, who lost the election.

Md Jalal Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sujanagar Police Station, confirmed the incident to our Pabna correspondent.

Quoting the locals, police said Shahin's men had been controlling the auto-rickshaw stand for several years. After the upazila parishad election, the followers of Wahab attempted to take control of the stand, leading to the clash this morning.

At least 10 to 15 people of both groups were injured including two critically injured, said the OC.

The injured were taken to Sujanagar Upazila Health Complex.

Police brought the situation under control and deployed additional forces in the area, he added.

Talking with the journalists, Wahab denied any political motive behind the clash, suggesting it stemmed from a long-standing local dispute.

Shahin, however, alleged that his men were being targeted since the election.

Both factions filed separate complaints with Sujanagar Police Station this noon, said the OC.

Police are investigating the incident, he added.