15 hurt in AL factional clash in Ctg

At least 15 people were injured in a clash between two groups of Awami League in Chattogram's Anwara upazila today.

According to locals, one of the groups is loyal to Deputy Minister for Finance Wasika Ayesha Khan and the other is a supporter of former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

Of the injured, Anwara upazila unit AL president MA Mannan was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses said the clash ensued when both groups brought out separate processions in front of Boirag Community Centre around 4:30pm welcoming the national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, reports our local staff correspondent.

Supporters of both groups started chanting slogans against each other during the processions. At one stage, they attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, leaving 15 people injured.

Anwara Upazila AL general secretary Jasim Uddin said they were sitting in front of the community centre when their rivals swopped on them with sticks and sharp weapons.

Jaism, a supporter of Saifuzzaman, claimed that at least eight people of their group, including Mannan, were injured in the attack.

Mannan was admitted to CMCH in a critical condition, he said.

Anwara Upazila chairman-elect Kazi Mozammel Haque, also loyal to Wasika, said, "We announced the programme yesterday but Saifuzzaman's followers called a procession the same day at the same place to foil ours. During the clash, six to seven people, including Jubo League leader Tipu, were injured."

Sohel Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Anwara Police Station, could not be contacted for comment.

SM Shafiullah, superintendent of police (SP) in Chattogram, told The Daily Star that the situation is now under control as police dispersed both the groups.

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to avoid any further untoward situation," he said.