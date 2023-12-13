140 BNP men sued in Habiganj

Police has filed a case against 40 named and more than 100 unnamed BNP leaders and activists over a clash held during the party's human chain programme on Monday.

Sub-inspector Jay Paul of Habiganj Police Station filed the case.

According to police, BNP activists gathered at the town's Shayestanagar area to observe a human chain programme. They locked into an altercation during the last stage of the programme around 12:30pm when police proceeded to remove them from the spot.

Thirty people, including two journalists, were injured in the incident, said Officer-in-Charge Ajay Chandra Deb.

"We were carrying out our activities peacefully until police launched a surprise attack and foiled our programme. Now they are harassing us by filing false cases. Around 50 cases have so far been filed against BNP activists in Habiganj," said Enamul Haque, the party's joint convener for Habiganj.