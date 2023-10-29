Politics
BSS, Dhaka
Sun Oct 29, 2023 08:51 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 08:59 PM

14-party alliance to rally in capital tomorrow

BSS, Dhaka
Sun Oct 29, 2023 08:51 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 08:59 PM
The ruling Awami League-led 14-party alliance is set to hold a rally in the capital tomorrow, protesting the violence carried out by the BNP-Jamaat yesterday during the BNP's grand rally in Nayapaltan.

The rally will be held at 3:00pm in front of AL central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue, reads a press release.

The statement said the rally will be held protesting the attacks on the chief justice's residence and police hospital, for killing a policeman, assaulting journalists, setting vehicles on fire, and spreading terror and creating chaos by the BNP-Jamaat.

The leaders of 14-party alliance, ministers, and lawmakers will address the rally, it added.

