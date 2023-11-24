137 BNP men sentenced to different terms

Punishment handed down in 3 cases over vandalism, assault on cops, crude bomb blasts

A total of 137 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations were sentenced yesterday in three cases filed over political violence.

The cases were filed between November 2013 and March 2015 on charges of hurling crude bombs, vandalising vehicles, and assaulting law enforcers and preventing them from performing their duties.

While leaders and activists of BNP find themselves on the receiving end of a conviction spree of late, yesterday's figure was the highest in a single day, said defence lawyers.

In one of the cases, 75 BNP leaders and activists were sentenced to 30 months' rigorous imprisonment each for political violence in the capital's Uttara in November 2013.

BNP's Uttara-East thana convener Shah Alam, its Biman Bandar thana former president Md Shahabuddin and Dhaka North Jubo Dal's former president SM Jahangir Hossain are among those sentenced.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasibul Haque handed down the sentence in the presence of the three, who are now in jail.

Additional Public Prosecutor M Maniruzzaman said the 72 others were declared fugitives.

"The magistrate convicted them and issued conviction warrants against them. Their punishments will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender," he told The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, the magistrate acquitted two other accused as the charges against them were not proven.

Defence lawyer Sayed Nazrul Islam expressed his dissatisfaction over the verdict.

He told The Daily Star that only six witnesses testified in court and none mentioned the name of his client, Jahangir.

"But still he was punished … We'll challenge the verdict at the higher court."

On November 26, 2013, police filed a case with Uttara East Police Station, accusing 73 BNP leaders and activists, including Jahangir.

According to the case statement, the accused gathered in front of Azampur Rail Gate area in the capital's Uttara that day and hurled crude bombs during a blockade called by the BNP-led alliance.

On April 20, 2014, police pressed charges against 77 people.

On Wednesday, another Dhaka court sentenced SM Jahangir and 10 others to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed with the same police station under the Explosive Substances Act.

Meanwhile, another Dhaka tribunal yesterday sentenced 12 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations to seven years' rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed with Kotwali Police Station on March 8, 2015, under the Explosive Substances Act.

Jubo Dal's Central Committee Organising Secretary Ishaq Ali Sarker was among the convicts.

Judge Mamunur Rahman Siddiqui of Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-10 handed down the sentence in their absence.

In another development, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam yesterday sentenced 50 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organizations to 33 months' rigorous imprisonment each in a case filed with Lalbagh Police Station for assaulting police personnel on November 26, 2013.

BAIL OF THREE LAWYERS

A Dhaka court yesterday granted three BNP lawyers and leaders ad-interim bail till January 24, 2024, in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence on October 28.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court granted them bail after Zainul Abedin, Nitai Roy Chowdhury and AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon surrendered before it and sought bail.

On November 7, the High Court granted them anticipatory bail for three weeks upon surrender and directed them to surrender before the lower court concerned in three weeks.