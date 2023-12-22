135 BNP-Jamaat men sentenced in a single day

They were sued between 2010 and 2018 over political violence 2018 over political violence

Another 135 leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat and their front organisations were sentenced to different jail terms yesterday in five cases filed in 2010, 2013, and 2018 over political violence in the capital.

With this, at least 1,231 BNP-Jamaat activists have been jailed since November 7 this year in 69 cases lodged between November 2010 and December 2018 on charges of illegal gathering on the streets, rioting, damaging properties, arson attacks on vehicles, vandalism, and assaulting police and obstructing them from discharging duties.

In a case filed with Turag Police Station in September 2018, 93 BNP-Jamaat activists were sentenced to three years in prison by a Dhaka court yesterday.

No convicts were present in the courtroom when Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sheikh Sadi delivered the verdict.

During the trial, eight prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

BNP's Turag unit President Atikur Rahman, General Secretary Md Mostofa, Organising Secretary Md Salam, Uttara Paschim unit President Kudrat-e-Elahi Liton, and Jamaat's Turag unit General Secretary Md Muzammel are among the convicts.

According to the case statement, on September 13, 2018, a group of leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat illegally gathered near Dhour intersection.

They then vandalised vehicles, blasted crude bombs, threw brick chunks at police, obstructed them from carrying out duties, demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Sub-inspector Md Burjahan filed a case with Turag Police Station.

Yesterday, another Dhaka court jailed 15 BNP activists for six months over political violence in Bangshal area in November 2013.

Two convicts were in the courtroom when Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka Sultan Sohag Uddin delivered the judgement.

The court also acquitted 47 other accused, as the charges against them were not proven.

It recorded statements of 16 prosecution witnesses during the trial.

Former ward councillor of Dhaka City Corporation Mohammad Mohon and Jubo Dal Organising Secretary Ishaq Ali Sarker are among the convicts.

The case statement said a group of BNP leaders and activists assembled in front of Nawab Yusuf Super Market in Bangshal on November 27, 2013.

They blasted crude bombs, torched a vehicle, assaulted police personnel, and prevented them from discharging duties.

After the incident, police lodged a case with Bangshal Police Station.

Besides, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim sent eight BNP activists to two and a half years in jail over political violence at Sutrapur in November 2018.

Six prosecution witnesses gave their statements before the court.

According to the case statement, on November 6, 2018, a group of BNP activists illegally gathered on the street in front of Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital in Old Dhaka's Sutrapur. They then hurled brick chunks at police and obstructed them from performing duties.

SI Md Hafizulla filed a case with Sutrapur Police Station.

Another Dhaka court yesterday jailed six BNP activists for one and a half years in a case lodged with Hazaribagh Police Station on November 13, 2010, for illegal gathering on the streets and obstructing police from discharging duties.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir also acquitted 51 others, as the charges against them were not proven.

Five prosecution witnesses testified before the court in the case.

Also yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate sentenced 13 Jamaat activists to two years in prison in a case lodged with Rampura Police Station in October 2018 for obstructing law enforcers from discharging duties.

In the case, four prosecution witnesses gave depositions before the court.