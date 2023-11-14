13,386 arrested in 613 cases

Says Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum

Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), a body of pro-BNP lawyers, yesterday alleged that a total of 13,386 opposition leaders and activists have been arrested through filing 613 cases centring BNP's October 28 rally.

"We are anxiously witnessing that law enforcers are taking many of the arrested BNP men on remand and collecting so-called confessional statements. Those statements are being published in the media intentionally, which can be called media trial as well. Law enforcement agencies are implementing the ruling party's political agenda through these acts," BJAF Secretary General Kayser Kamal said in a written statement.

He placed the statement before a press conference organised by BJAF at Supreme Court Bar Association.

Kayser, also BNP's legal affairs secretary, said the High Court has issued directives in 2012, 2015 and 2019 prohibiting the media trial after arrest and remand of people, and following that is mandatory for law enforcers.