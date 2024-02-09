13 BNP leaders died in custody in last 3 months: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today claimed that at least 13 of its leaders died in jail due to torture in the last three months.

"Each of the deaths is a premeditated killing," Rizvi said at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan office in Dhaka.

"The news of deaths of the BNP leaders and activists due to torture in custody have been reported regularly," said Rizvi.

"In every jail, BNP leaders and activists are being deprived of all facilities and privileges provided for under prison regulations. They are being subjected to heinous oppression," he said. "Access to food is being made difficult for them. Medical treatment is being denied."

Citing the case of Monowar Islam, who was Lakkhitari union BNP's joint organising secretary in Gangachara upazila and died in Rangpur jail recently, Rizvi said that police had arrested Monowar from his home on January 13 and subjected him to "inhuman torture" at the police station without producing him in court that day.

"Marks of deep injuries were seen all over Monowar's body including his feet, back and head," Rizvi said, alleging that police had tortured him to death without providing any medical treatment.

The BNP leader demanded international probes into all custodial deaths, including that of Monowar.

Criticising the government's silence over the incident of "mortar shells" on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border amid tense situation in the neighbouring country, Rizvi said people were wondering whether Bangladesh has independence and sovereignty.

The BNP also claimed that 11 party leaders and activists were detained, and one case was filed against 85 named and many unidentified party activists in 24 hours preceding yesterday morning.