1,241 jailed over BNP, Jamaat's subversive activities, PM says in JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament today that a total of 1,241 people were sentenced to different terms as trials of 1,967 cases were completed in connection with cases filed over BNP and Jamaat's subversive activities.

The premier said this in reply to a query of ruling Awami League MP Shajahan Khan from Madaripur-2.

This is the first time Hasina stood in the 12th parliament to give a reply in the question-answer session.

In his question, Shajahan wanted to know what measures have been taken against those involved in the subversive activities of BNP and Jamaat in the name of the so-called democratic movement from 2012 to 2015 and from October 28, 2023 to January 7.

PM in her reply said a total of 188 people were killed and 4,973 others injured at the hands of BNP and Jamaat during those periods.

"A total of 8,105 cases were filed against those involved in these acts of sabotage. Of these, trials of 1,967 cases have been completed and 1,241 people have been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment," she said.

The premier also said investigation is going on in regard to cases filed between October 28, 2023 and January 7 this year.

In response to a query of AL MP Md Abdullah from Laxmipur-4, PM said in recent times, BNP, Jamaat, and their allies have been trying to disrupt the 12th national elections by destabilising the country by carrying out arson attacks, and enforcing hartals and blockades.

"They caused huge damage to people's lives and property by setting fire to trains and killing innocent people, uprooting train lines and damaging fish plates, vandalising various public and private buildings and vehicles including the chief justice's residence and Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital," Hasina said.