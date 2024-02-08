1,241 BNP-Jamaat men jailed in cases filed in 2012-15

PM tells JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday told parliament that 1,241 people were sentenced to jail in 1,967 cases filed in connection with BNP-Jamaat's subversive activities between 2012 and 2015.

The premier also said 188 people died and 4,973 others were injured at the hands of BNP-Jamaat terrorists who were waging a so-called democratic movement in the 2012-2015 period and from October 28 last year to this year's January 7 national election.

"A total of 8,105 cases were filed against those involved in the acts of sabotage. Trials of 1,967 cases have been completed," she said after Awami League MP Shajahan Khan wanted to know about the measures taken against BNP-Jamaat men involved in the subversive activities.

Investigations are going on in the cases filed between October 28, 2023, and January 7 this year, the PM said.

Responding to a question from Laxmipur-4 lawmaker Md Abdullah, the PM said over 600 vehicles were vandalised across the country after October 28, when a BNP rally in the capital ended in clashes between activists and police.

Besides, 184 buses, 48 trucks, 28 lorries, three CNG-run three-wheelers, four cars, 11 pickups, five trains, 15 motorcycles, three human hauliers, a ward councillor office, a auto rickshaw, a secondary school, 12 primary schools, four homes, a Buddhist temple, and a boat were set on fire, she said.

Drivers, helpers, policemen, BGB members, labourers, and freedom fighters were killed, injured and crippled during the blockade and hartal.

"Thirteen people died in those incidents. Nine of them were killed in the [attacks on] trains."

The country has efficient law enforcement agencies, a judicial system, and laws to identify and punish those involved in arson, vandalism, and subversive activities, the PM said.

She thanked the Election Commission, law enforcers, armed forces, public administration, and the people for conducting a free, fair and impartial election.

Bangladesh achieved success in all areas in the last 15 years because of the government's development plans, and constructive steps.

"The government is determined to continue this progress for the next five years."

No evil force can come in the way of democracy and development, she said.

As of January 28, 48 heads of state sent congratulatory messages to her, she added.

Representatives of 25 international organisations, government and non-government organisations congratulated Bangladesh for conducting a fair and participatory election.