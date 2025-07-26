Politics
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat Jul 26, 2025 09:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 26, 2025 09:12 PM

12 sent to jail in Ctg over chanting 'Joy Bangla', making video

A Chattogram court today sent 12 youths, including teenagers, to jail in a case filed in connection with recording a video chanting "Joy Bangla" while holding a procession in the Karnaphuli area.

Police filed a case at Karnaphuli Police Station accusing the youths aged between 16 and 18 under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009.

Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Sharif of Karnaphuli Police Station told The Daily Star, "They were held during drives in different areas of Khowajnagar for their alleged involvement in subversive activities. Police filed a case and produced them before the court on Saturday."

Court sources said a metropolitan magistrate sent the 12 to jail after they were produced before the court in the case.

Police sources said the youths ran a Facebook page where they published different video content.

On Friday, they reportedly made a video chanting "Joy Bangla! Joy Bangabandhu!" during a procession, said police.

They were detained before they could post the video online.

