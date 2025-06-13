12-party alliance hails progress toward elections

‘Yunus, Tarique meeting signals political breakthrough’

The 12-party alliance has hailed the recent meeting between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London, calling it a landmark step toward overcoming political uncertainties and paving the way for democracy.

Alliance leaders described the meeting as a reassuring development, highlighting the decision to hold national elections before Ramadan as a source of relief and hope for the country.

In a joint statement today, leaders of the 12-party alliance appreciated Prof Yunus' role in bridging expectations and realities, enabling an agreement to shift the election timeline from April to early February after completing necessary reforms and judicial processes.

"This meeting will serve as a milestone in overcoming concerns and transitioning toward democracy," they stated.

"We believe that the unity between the largest political party and the interim government leader will ensure a victory—not just for democracy, but for Bangladesh and its people," the statement read.

The press release was signed by 12-party alliance chief and Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) Chairman Mostafa Jamal Hayder, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Chairman and alliance spokesperson Shahadat Hossain Selim, Bangladesh Jatiya Party chairman Syed Ehsanul Huda, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh Secretary General Mufti Golam Mohiuddin Ikram, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) Vice President Rashed Pradhan, National Labour Party Chairman Faruk Rahman, Bangladesh Kalyan Party Chairman Shamsuddin Parvez, Islami Oikya Jote Chairman Maulana Abdur Rakib, Islamic Party Secretary General Abul Kashem, Progressive Nationalist Party (PNP) Chairman Feroze Md Liton, and Naya Ganatantrik Party President MA Mannan.