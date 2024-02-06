10 more parliamentary standing committees formed

Ten more parliamentary standing committees were formed today headed by ruling Awami League MPs.

With this, 38 out of 50 parliamentary committees have been constituted so far.

AHM Mustafa Kamal was the finance minister of the Awami League government in the last term. He was made the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on finance ministry.

Immediate past planning minister MA Mannan became the chairman of the committee on planning ministry.

Former health minister Zahid Maleque became the helm of committee on the Ministry of Science and Technology.

AFM Ruhul Haque has become the chief of the JS body on the social welfare ministry.

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury was made the chief of the committee on railways ministry. He was the chairman of this committee in the last parliament as well.

Former water minister Ramesh Chandra Sen was reappointed the chief of the JS body on the Ministry of Water Resources.

Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, in a first, became the chairman of the committee on Ministry of Road, Transport, and Bridges.

Ziaur Rahman was made the chairman of JS body on energy ministry.

Mahfuzur Rahman became the chief of the committee on shipping ministry.

Elias Uddin Mollah was made the chief of JS body on defence ministry.

Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton placed the chiefs and members of the parliamentary standing committees following the approval by the Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Jatiya Sangsad later unanimously formed the parliamentary standing committees.