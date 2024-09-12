10 injured in clash between traders, BNP activists in Old Dhaka

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between traders and BNP activists over extortion in Islampur area of Old Dhaka yesterday.

Police held three people from the spot. However, the identities of the detainees could not be confirmed, reports a correspondent of Jagannath University.

A group of BNP activists reportedly attacked the president of Bikrampur Garden City Market last night, triggering a clash with other traders in the market.

Ronan Prince, a shop owner of Bikrampur Garden City Market, said around 10 people were injured in this incident.

Traders alleged that the BNP leaders demanded Tk 10 lakh extortion from Bikrampur Garden City President Babul Hossain Babu, but he refused to pay up. Finding him alone, some BNP activists beat him up in the Islampur area yesterday.

Later, around 200 BNP activists carried out an attack in the market.

Following this incident, traders from Patuatoli, Islampur, and Sadarghat areas took to the streets and a chase and counter-chase ensued between the two groups, leaving at least 10 people injured from both sides.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station Enamul Hasan said, "Nur Islam, Sohrab, and a few others [BNP men] assaulted the market committee president. They might also be involved with the Chhatra Dal. We have arrested three people from the scene. Legal action will be taken against others involved in this incident."