‘10 injured’ in BCL factional clash in Habiganj

Around 10 people were allegedly injured in a clash between two factions of the Chhatra League regarding establishing supremacy in Nabiganj Upazila of Habiganj this afternoon.

According to locals, leaders and activists of AL and its associate bodies started to gather in the Natunbazar area in the morning on the occasion of the submission of nomination papers by Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury, the AL nominated candidate for Habiganj-1.

Photo: Collected

During the programme, two factions of BCL – one led by Nazimuddaula Chowdhury, the convener of upazila BCL, and another by BCL leader Zahidul Islam Rubel – locked in clashes over establishing supremacy, reports our correspondent quoting Md Masuk Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nabiganj Police Station.

Nazimuddaula and Zahidul both blamed each other for the clash. Both of them claimed that at least five of their followers sustained injuries.

Previous enmity led to the clash, OC Masuk said. Police brought the situation under control, he added.