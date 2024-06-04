10 hurt in AL infighting in Pabna

At least 10 people were injured and the local Awami League office vandalised as two rival factions clashed in the Atghoria Isharat Ali High School area in Pabna's Atghoria early today.

The clash broke out over a dispute in the Atghoria Upazila Parishad election, reports our district correspondent.

The injured are supporters of Tanvir Islam, chairman-elect of Atghoria upazila parishad election. They were admitted to Atghoria Upazila Health Complex.

Tanvir Islam said a group of supporters of defeated chairman candidate Saiful Islam Kamal attacked his men when they were returning home around 12:30am.

The attackers, using sharp weapons, assaulted them for campaigning for him in the recently held upazila parishad election, the upazila chairman alleged.

At least 10 of my supporters were injured, he claimed.

Refuting the allegations, defeated chairman candidate Saiful Islam Kamal claimed his supporters were being tortured by the men of the winning candidate since the election.

Atghoria upazila parishad election was held on May 29.

"After the election, the men of the winning candidate often tortured the men who worked for me in the election. A group of attackers went to attack them, but they resisted, ending in a clash," Kamal said.

"Angry people might have vandalised the party office," he claimed.

Pabna Additional Superintendent of Police Md Masud Alom said tense situation was prevailing in the area after the incident.

Additional police have been deployed in the area, he added.