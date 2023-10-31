Violence over rallies, hartal: 7,417 sued, 426 held in two days

In connection with the recent violence during rallies and hartal, more than 7,417 people have been sued, and 426 have been arrested in at least 52 cases across 10 districts in the last two days.

Of them, over 1,600 are named, and the rest remain unnamed, according to the police.

In Dhaka, more than 6,500 people have been sued in 37 cases on Sunday and Monday. Of them, 1,544 are named. Additionally, 256 people were arrested on Sunday in the capital, said a statement from Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

In Patuakhali, at least 80 BNP supporters have been sued for vandalism at the Rangabali union Awami League office and an explosion on Sunday. Of them, 20 are named.

The case was filed by the union AL president, Abul Hossain Abu, with Rangabali Police Station yesterday. Four BNP supporters were arrested and sent to jail.

In Sylhet, 69 named BNP-Jamaat supporters and over 500 unnamed individuals have been sued in five cases filed with four police stations related to violence during Sunday's hartal.

In Tangail, police arrested at least 16 BNP supporters from Sunday night to yesterday, and they were detained in connection with various criminal cases.

In Noakhali, around 121 BNP-Jamaat supporters were arrested in the last two days. Five BNP supporters were arrested in Chattogram yesterday.

In Kushtia, eight BNP supporters were arrested on Sunday on sabotage charges.

In Manikganj, four cases were filed with three police stations on Sunday night against 359 people including the district unit BNP president and general secretary.

Six people were arrested in the cases, said police.

In Faridpur, five cases were filed against 58 BNP leaders and activists on Sunday. Police arrested four persons.

In Narsingdi, police arrested six Shibir activists in Sadar upazila's Brahmandi area yesterday.