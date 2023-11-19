One hurt in crude bomb blast near AL central office

Another crude bomb blasted in front of Wari Police Station

A person was injured tonight in a crude bomb blast near Baitul Mukarram area of the capital's Paltan.

The injured, Riyadul Rashid, 40, claimed to be a member of Paltan thana Ward 13 Jubo League.

Paltan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Salauddin Mia said miscreants hurled two crude bombs in the area. One exploded and the other one was recovered.

Riyad was injured on the road adjacent to Sonali Bank near Baitul Mukarram National Mosque around 9:30pm after coming out of the AL central office, which is nearly 100m away from the blast site.

He suffered splinter injuries on his arms and legs. Later, his associates brought him to Dhaka Medical Hospital.

Assistant in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost Md Masud Mia said that a person came to the hospital with injuries on his hands and legs in a crude bomb explosion.

Meanwhile, two crude bombs exploded in front of Wari Police Station around 8:10 pm said its Officer-in-Charge Mostazirur Rahman.

No policemen were injured, he added.