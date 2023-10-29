One arrested for torching bus

A man has been arrested in a case filed over setting fire to a bus in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila last night.

ATM Aktaruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Gazaria Police Station, said, "Asraful Islam, 33, was arrested in an arson case. Legal procedures are being taken against him."

The bus was torched in the Dari Bausia area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway last night.

"We sent police immediately after the incident. A case has been filed against those who have a connection to this incident," Munshiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Khairul Hasan said.

The case was filed against 47 named and 100 unnamed individuals.

Police said the bus driver and the helper were injured in the attack.