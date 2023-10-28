'Jubo Dal leader dies of injuries'

Claims BNP; police say he died of heart attack

A BNP activist who was injured during today's clash between police and BNP men died, claimed the party.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Mia, a resident of the Mugda area of the capital.

BNP said Shamim, a ward-level leader of Jubo Dal leader, died of injuries which he sustained during the clashes between BNP activists and police in the afternoon.

However, police said Shamim was a driver by profession who died of a heart attack.

The Daily Star, however, couldn't confirm the claims.

Both BNP and police said Shamim was declared dead by doctors when he was brought to the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in a critical condition.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Rezaul Haider, director of the hospital, told The Daily Star that there was no sign of injury on his body. He is believed to have died of a heart attack, added Rezaul.

"In the afternoon when chase and counter chase was taking place between police and BNP men in front of the hospital, the man was passing through the road in front of the hospital. At one stage, he fell unconscious on the road," Rezaul said.

He added, "After the situation calmed down, some people rescued him from there and brought him to the hospital. Then the doctor on duty declared him dead."

The police official also claimed that Shamim is a driver by profession. He drives a doctor's car, he addd.

Former president of Mughda Thana Jubo Dal Unit Kazi Sumon said Shamim was the president of Unit No. 1 of Jubo Dal, Ward No. 7 of Dhaka South City Corporation.

However, his family could not confirm whether Shamim was involved with any political party.

Shamim's younger brother Noor Mohammad rushed to Rajarbagh Police Hospital in the evening after hearing about his brother's death.

He said that Shamim left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

He was a private car driver by profession.

With his death, two people have died in today's clashes so far.

Earlier, a police constable died of injuries from today's clash in the capital's Fakirapool, said police.

The deceased is Aminul Parvez, a constable of DMP's CTTC unit, of Daulatpur upazila in Manikganj, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media cell told The Daily Star.