Hefazat to hold rally in capital Dec 29 unless its leaders freed

Hefazat-e-Islam has said it will hold a "grand rally" in Dhaka on December 29, if jailed partymen, including top leader Mamunul Haque, are not released by this time.

Hefazat Secretary General Shayekh Sajidur Rahman made the announcement during a demonstration yesterday held at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.

He also demanded the withdrawal of all cases against partymen, said a press release.

"Our partymen have been behind bars, despite not being involved in any offence. They are deprived of their legal rights. Their human and constitutional rights have been curbed. Such mistreatment against them must be ended," Sajidur Rahman demanded.

Previously, Hefazat leaders expressed their desire for the unconditional release of activists and held meetings with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on several occasions.