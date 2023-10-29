Hartal picketers set fire to private car in Rajshahi

Picketers today set fire to a private car at Bagha upazila in Rajshahi during the hartal enforced by the BNP.

The incident happened at Atghoria on the Rajshahi-Bagha road around 11:30am, said Sabuj Rana, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Bagha Police Station.

A group of picketers led by BNP's Monigram union unit president Mukul Hossain stopped the car and set it on fire, OC Sabuj said quoting witnesses.

Police seized two bags containing brick chunks and stones from the scene, our Rajshahi staff correspondent reports.

Shahidul Islam Ripon, a police sergeant of Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, was driving the car when it came under attack, the OC said.

"He [Shahidul] was travelling with one of his relatives to take the latter home amid the hartal," he said.

Both Shahidul and his relative came out of the vehicle unharmed, the OC said.

When asked about the ownership of the car, the OC replied, "We could not ascertain the matter yet, so we are still looking into it."

"But none of them [Shahidul and his relative] owns the car," he added.

Rajshahi district BNP's joint convenor Saiful Islam Marshal denied his party's involvement in the attack.

"It is the law enforcement agencies who orchestrated the incident and put the blame on BNP," he said.

Firefighters of Bagha Fire Service and Civil Defence doused the fire after receiving information.

"We reached the spot in minutes, but the car was damaged beyond recognition by the time we doused the fire," said Mizanur Rahman, an officer at Bagha Fire Station.