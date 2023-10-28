Hartal/Rallies
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 10:37 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 12:31 AM

Hartal/Rallies

Fire truck torched in Shahjahanpur

2 staffers injured
A fire truck torched in Shahjahanpur. Photo: Collected

A fire engine of Fire Service and Civil Defence was torched in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area this evening.

Some protesters vandalised the vehicle around 5:00pm and set it on fire, said Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service control room.

Later, another fire engine doused the blaze, said the duty officer.

The incident took place when the fire truck was on its way to douse a fire after extinguishing another blaze under Shahjahanpur flyover, he said.

The attackers also beat up two staffers of the fire service at that time, said a press release issued by the fire service media cell.

The injured –Ariful Islam, station officer of Khilgaon Fire Station and Shariful Islam, a driver of the station—were given primary treatment at a Dhaka hospital, said the release.

Twenty-two fire incidents were reported today. Of them, fire service worked to douse the fire in 12 incidents. They didn't need to work on the rest, added the release.

