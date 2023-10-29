Faridpur BNP leader says wife died of heart attack during police raid

A BNP leader in Faridpur alleged that his wife died of a heart attack during a police raid at their house around midnight.

The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Renjuara Begum, was the wife of SM Ikram Hossain, rural development affairs secretary of Charyashordi union BNP unit under Nagarkanda upazila.

Ikram alleged that Renjuara, an assistant teacher at Chandhat Government Primary School, was alone when a police team raided his house around 11:30pm.

The police searched for him and started ransacking the house. Renjuara fell ill while watching the law enforcers' activities. Police then called her neighbour Robin and his wife, he alleged.

Relatives and neighbours later took her on a microbus to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her dead, Ikram said.

Miraj Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nagarkanda Police Station, said they searched the BNP leader's house but did not did not do anything that causes panic.

He said he was not aware of anyone's death.