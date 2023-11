A covered van was set on fire by unidentified criminals in Gazipur's Tongi at 10:15pm, on the day of BNP's hartal.

On information, two fire engines from Tongi Fire Station went to Meghna Road at 10:20pm and were trying to douse the blaze, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence media cell.

There were no reports of casualties.