A bus of Mirpur Super Link service was set on fire by unidentified criminals in Dhaka's Dhanmondi at around 8:20pm, on the first day of the BNP's hartal.

On information, two fire engines went to the spot, in front of Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, and doused the blaze, said Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

There were no reports of casualties.