BNP seeks permission for Victory Day rally

Bangladesh Nationalist Party has sought permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police to hold a rally on December 16, marking Victory Day.

A delegation of the party visited the DMP headquarters yesterday afternoon to hand over a letter seeking permission.

The delegation included Nitai Roy Chowdhury, BNP's vice chairman, and Mahbubur Rahman Khan, publicity secretary of Jatiyabadi Ainjibi Forum.

After meeting DMP officials, Nitai Roy told reporters that the planned Victory Day rally would start at 1:00pm from the party's Naya Paltan office and march towards Moghbazar crossing.

Police authorities are expected to reply by Thursday, he said, slamming the recently developed culture of mandatory police permission for any kind of political programme.

DMP Additional Commissioner Kh Mahid Uddin acknowledged receiving the BNP's letter.

"DMP commissioner will take a decision on it," he added.