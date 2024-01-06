BNP men asked to avoid clashes, confrontation

Party’s 48-hr hartal starts today

The BNP does not want to take the responsibility for violence over tomorrow's election even though the party called a countrywide two-day strike that includes the election day.

The party's top leaders have asked activists to enforce the strike starting today, but avoid violence and confrontation with Awami League activists and law enforcers.

As security will be tight across the country, flash processions seem to be the way to go while large gatherings would be tough, said BNP leaders.

"Instruction was given to all the units not to engage in clashes with any quarter centring the polls," said a senior leader, wishing not to be named.

The ruling party leaders have been accusing the BNP of trying to create chaos and trying to frame the party for violence, added the leader.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said the ruling AL has been carrying out subversive acts like torching vehicles and trains to frame the BNP and malign its peaceful movement.

The standing committee last night held a virtual meeting where most of the leaders opined that since the number of votes will not decide who forms the government or gets elected, resisting the polls is meaningless.

"But the fewer the voters, the less confidence people will have in the government. So, persuading the voters to boycott the polls is the key to discrediting the election," said a senior leader.

In many constituencies, rifts within the ruling party will lead to clashes, and the government will want to shift the blame onto the BNP, said another leader.

"If a free and fair election is held, voter turnout would not be more than 20 percent. So, why should we take the blame of violence?"

Since July 12, the BNP has been carrying out a movement with a one-point demand: Polls under a non-partisan interim government.

After BNP's October 28 rally, which ended in clashes with law enforcers, the party called hartal and blockades for four days every week.

Realising that hartals and blockades had become ineffective, the BNP on December 24 began what it called a mass contact programme. The party also called for a non-cooperation movement from December 21, asking people not to cooperate with this regime.

The party started distributing leaflets on December 24 to discourage people from casting their votes.

In the February 15 election of 1996, the Awami League enforced a nationwide strike.

Selima Rahman, a BNP standing committee member, said her party called hartal as part of its move to boycott the election.

"We appeal to the people to observe the strike and boycott this election. This is why we will carry out the programme in a peaceful manner," she said.

The party will take post-election programmes depending on the situation on election day.